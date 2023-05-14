Guyana recaptures WIFBSC short range title

Guyana rifle shooters recaptured the West Indies Full Bore Shooting Championships Short range title shot over 300, 500 and 600 yards’ ranges as the curtains came down on the regional event at the Crabbs Rifle and Pistol ranges in Antigua and Barbuda yesterday.

It was a total team effort as the Guyanese recorded a grand total of 1119 points and 61 Vs to win the prestigious Short Range match and claim the crown they had relinquished to Jamaica by one point last year.

The local marksmen were vicious on their opponents beating their closest rivals by 20 points.