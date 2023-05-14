Put an end to the degradation of women here and worldwide

It seems not a day, and certainly not a week, passes without our stomachs being turned by appalling news of women cruelly abused, beaten and, often enough, murdered in headline – hot, red blood.

Is this something new and terrible in our society or has it always been so but only now revealed by a more alert public, more concerned Government services and a more vigilant media? Whatever the case, the prevalence of this cowardly and gruesome abuse of women is a standing indictment and grievous affront in any society. Government and community action to reduce towards zero this scourge must clearly continue to be an absolute priority.