Police probing death of Corentyne woman, 60

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Cecilia Ramsook, called ‘Sisto’, a 60-year-old unemployed woman from Lot 41 Johanna North, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice.

Initial investigations, the police say, revealed that the woman was last seen alive on May 9th, 2023 at a ‘wake house’ at Mibicuri, and her decomposing body was found at around 08:00 hrs yesterday.

Dropatie Ramsook, the woman’s 44-year-old daughter, who lives at Mibicuri, said her mother lived alone and suffered from high blood pressure.

The body was escorted to Ramo Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination

Investigations are continuing.