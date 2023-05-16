Police investigating 60-year-old Berbice woman’s death

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 60-year-old woman of Corentyne, Berbice, whose decomposing body was found on Sunday.

Dead is Cecilia Ramsook, called ‘Sisto’, a 60-year-old unemployed woman of Lot 41 Johanna North, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice. According to the initial investigations, the woman was last seen alive on May 9th at a ‘wake house’ at Mibicuri, and her decomposing body was found at about 08:00 hours Sunday.

Dropatie Ramsook, the woman’s 44-year-old daughter, who lives at Mibicuri, said her mother lived alone and has a history of hypertension. The body was escorted to Ramo Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination. Police investigations are ongoing.