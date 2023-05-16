Moruca miner stabbed to death at Puruni

Police are investigating the stabbing to death of Raynold John, a 24-year-old miner of Moruca Village, North West District, which occurred at about 00:30 hrs on Sunday at ‘Chiney Creek’ Backdam, Puruni River.

The police say that investigations revealed that John and the suspect are known to each other as they work close to one another. John was employed by Francis Henry, a 53-year-old dredge owner, while the suspect — a 23-year-old miner from Karawabe Village, Pomeroon River, was employed on another dredge.

While drinking, an argument ensued between John and the suspect, resulting in John leaving where he was drinking and heading back to his camp. The 23-year-old suspect followed John into the camp where he works. At that point, the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife from the waist of his pants and dealt John one stab to the centre of his chest. John fell to the ground and shortly afterwards became motionless.