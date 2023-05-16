Eleven-pound baby delivered at Diamond Hospital

The Ministry of Health yesterday congratulated Dr Abdulla Amin and team on the safe delivery of an 11.2-pound baby at the Diamond Diagnostic Hospital.

The newborn is above the normal weight as the average weight for full-term babies is about 7-8 pounds, a release from the Ministry of Health said.

Anette Da Silva, who gave birth naturally just over a week ago expressed gratitude to the doctors and nurses who stood by her throughout every stage of her delivery.

She said her bouncing baby girl is healthy and had her first follow-up evaluation at the Diamond Hospital- Maternal and Child Health Clinic yesterday.