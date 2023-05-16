1,000 more police officers graduate from domestic violence initiative – ministry

Some 1,000 members of the Guyana Police Force on May 13th, graduated from the COPSQUAD 2000 initiative through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund under the Spotlight Initiative.

The COPSQUAD initiative training course includes aspects on interrogation, assessment of safety, counselling, response to people who visit a police station to make a complaint, and how case reports should be written. Ranks are also being trained on how to deal with the alleged perpetrators and it was noted that counselling done by the ministry has helped a number of persons who physically assaulted their partners. Upon the successful completion of the training, ranks are outfitted with a badge which will help victims to easily identity the ranks they are reporting to.