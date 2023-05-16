Ambassador presents Guyana’s vision for UN security council term

Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett participated yesterday in the 2023 UN Security Council Briefing Series for non-contested candidates and presented Guyana’s vision and priorities for its term on the UN Security Council.
A release from the Permanent Mission said that Guyana’s candidacy is uncontested, being the sole candidate for a single seat available to the Latin America and Caribbean region. The election for the five incoming members will be held on 6th June 2023. Those elected will serve a two-year term on the Council from January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2025.