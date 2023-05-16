Guyana News

Ambassador presents Guyana’s vision for UN security council term

Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett addressing the session
Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett participated yesterday in the 2023 UN Security Council Briefing Series for non-contested candidates and presented Guyana’s vision and priorities for its term on the UN Security Council.

A release from the Permanent Mission said that Guyana’s candidacy is uncontested, being the sole candidate for a single seat available to the Latin America and Caribbean region. The election for the five incoming members will be held on 6th June 2023. Those elected will serve a two-year term on the Council from January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2025.

