Corentyne murder accused to face trial after judge vacates guilty plea

Justice Simone Morris Ramlall yesterday vacated Abdul Mc Lennan’s guilty plea to manslaughter after he told the court before sentencing yesterday that he was first attacked by Leslie Fraser, a handyman/security guard, who he is accused of cuffing, causing him to fall and hit his head in 2017 at Rose Hall Town, Corentyne.

Mc Lennan had been originally indicted for murder, but at his arraignment last month he denied the capital charge when it was read to him and pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter.

He is accused of killing Fraser on December 4th of 2017.