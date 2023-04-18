Man pleads guilty to killing guard in 2017

Abdul Mc Lennan who back in 2017 caused the death of handyman/security guard, Leslie Fraser, whom he cuffed, causing him to fall and hit his head; is now awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to the offence.

Mc Lennan had been originally indicted for murder, but at his arraignment yesterday, he denied the capital charge when it was read to him; but pleaded to the lesser offence of manslaughter.

He admitted that it was he who had unlawfully killed Fraser on December 4th of 2017 after cuffing the man to his head.