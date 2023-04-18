Region Six records smooth Nomination Day

Nomination Day for Local Government Elections (LGE) in Region Six went off smoothly yesterday with no major issues, according to the contesting parties.

PPP/C candidates for New Amsterdam are confident that they will win over the township which is well-known as an APNU stronghold.

Regional Chairman, David Armogan, who was a part of the team that submitted the list for the New Amsterdam Municipality at the GECOM office in New Amsterdam, told reporters that there was a smooth start to the day. Later in the day, other party officials reported that no hiccup was experienced.