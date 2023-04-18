Guyana News

Region Six records smooth Nomination Day

Quacy Isaacs
Quacy Isaacs
By

Nomination Day for Local Government Elections (LGE) in Region Six went off smoothly yesterday with no major issues, according to the contesting parties.

PPP/C candidates for New Amsterdam are confident that they will win over the township which is well-known as an APNU stronghold.

Regional Chairman, David Armogan, who was a part of the team that submitted the list for the New Amsterdam Municipality at the GECOM office in New Amsterdam, told reporters that there was a smooth start to the day. Later in the day, other party officials reported that no hiccup was experienced.

Trending