Smooth voting by Joint Services at LGE

Members of the Disciplined Forces yesterday cast their ballots in what was deemed an incident-free and smooth process leading up to the main day of voting on June 12.

When Stabroek News contacted the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), it was explained by Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward that there were no hiccups and the process was smooth.

“The day’s activities went smoothly, across the board. Polls opened at six, and I’m sure we closed promptly at 6 pm. We will commence the process as the teams come in to reconcile to see voting across the board in terms of the number of officers voting and so on.”