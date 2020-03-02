Smooth start to voting – GECOM

With only two minor hiccups reported, the Guyana Elections Commission says that voting today got off to a smooth start and Chairperson Justice (rtd) Claudette Singh anticipates an “incident-free day”.

“I am looking forward, and I know the whole of Guyana is looking forward to an incident-free day”, the Chairperson said.

At a press conference the commission held at its Hadfield and High streets media centre, Justice Singh said that checks as at around 10:30 am showed there had been no major hiccup.

Singh said that at the St. Gabriel’s Primary School in Queenstown, persons with disabilities could not access the upper flat and changes had to be made to accommodate them on the ground floor.

She said that while there are persons who have complained about the ink quality, these claims are not true since the ink gets darker as time progresses.

Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield reported that except for a polling station in a village in the New River area in southern Guyana, where there are 11 voters, all ballot boxes have been successfully deployed. Logistics issues saw that box leaving at around 9.30 am for the location.

Lowenfield assured that all persons who are in line by 6 pm will.be able to vote.