Evicted Hill Foot squatters to be relocated – CHPA

Residents of Hill Foot, Soesdyke, whose houses were demolished on Wednesday will be relocated and offered a plot of land or a turn-key house based on their preferences through the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA.)
Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), Sherwyn Greaves, met with the squatters yesterday morning at the CHPA’s Georgetown headquarters on Brickdam. Among other concerns, they discussed the ongoing dispute between the residents and property owner, Lawrence Al-Meen.