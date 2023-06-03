GHRA condemns police over violence against Hill Foot squatters

The Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) yesterday flayed the police over the manner in which the recent enforcement of a court-ordered eviction was conducted and is appalled at the treatment meted out to mostly poor people.

In a release, the GHRA “roundly” condemned the violence employed by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in enforcing a court order to remove families from the bottom of Hill Foot and the Ideal areas about 10 kilometres in from the Linden Highway on Wednesday night, May 31.

The police have not responded to the charges of brutality against the squatters.