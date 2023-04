The Guyana Elections Commission yesterday reported that Nomination Day for the June 12 Local Government Elections (LGE) went smoothly with no hitches.

This is according to the Deputy Chief Election Officer (DCEO), Aneal Giddings, who spoke to the media outside of the Critchlow Labour College.

“Reports are that everything has been smooth. They have been no reports of any kind of incident or anything”, Giddings said