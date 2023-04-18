Guyana News

Josh Kanhai running as independent candidate for Turkeyen – Pattensen

Dr Josh Kanhai (right) at CLC yesterday
Former The New Movement Executive, Dr Josh Kanhai is running as an independent candidate for Constituency Five in Georgetown – Sophia, Turekeyen, Pattensen at the June 12 Local Government Elections.

Kanhai presented his documentation on Nomination Day yesterday at the Critchlow Labour College.

On his Facebook page he said: “I stand before you today as a candidate for the upcoming local government election, humbled by the opportunity to represent you and our beautiful city. I am running as an independent candidate, free from the shackles of political parties and special interest groups, so that I can truly serve you and work towards a brighter future for us all.

