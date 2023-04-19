I am running as an independent candidate, free from the shackles of political parties and special interest groups

Dear Editor,

Please permit me space in your column to introduce myself to the Constituency which I will be contesting.

Greetings my fellow residents of Georgetown.

I stand before you today as a candidate for the upcoming local government election, humbled by the opportunity to represent you and our beautiful city. I am running as an independent candidate, free from the shackles of political parties and special interest groups, so that I can truly serve you and work towards a brighter future for us all.

Georgetown is a city with great potential, but we face numerous challenges that have been neglected for far too long. Our roads need repair, our children and young people require better resources, the garbage needs control, the flooding needs a solution and our businesses need support to thrive. It is time for a change, and I am here to bring that change to our city.

I believe in transparency, accountability, and accessibility. As a leader, I will be fully transparent with my decisions and actions, ensuring that you are involved in the decision-making process every step of the way. I will be accountable to you, the people, and will work tirelessly to ensure that your voices are heard and your needs are addressed. I will be accessible to each and every one of you, and will make your concerns my top priority.

My vision for Georgetown is one of growth, development, and prosperity. I envision a city where every citizen has access to quality education, healthcare, and job opportunities. I envision a city where businesses are thriving and contributing to the growth of our local economy. And most importantly, I envision a city where all citizens are treated with respect and dignity, regardless of their background, ethnicity, or socioeconomic status.

But I cannot achieve this vision alone. I need your support, your trust, and your vote. Together, we can bring about the change that Georgetown deserves. Let us unite as a community and work towards a brighter future for ourselves and future generations.

Let’s start Sophia. Let’s start Turkeyen. Let’s start Pattensen. We shall, we must, we will #keepmovingforward as #OneGuyana.

Thank you.

Dr. Josh Kanhai