Dear Editor,

Climate change caused many unpredictable disasters to hit Guyana for several years, and as a result, it puts an economic dent into the average man and whilst help is offered, it cannot compensate for the losses incurred. In reality, there’s always the expectation of heavy rainfall, and ironically, sometimes Mother Nature makes her own decision. On Thursday, we experienced heavy rainfall which caused many areas to be flooded, and as a result of that, it affected us in many ways.

Editor, I expected to see the authorities manufacturing excuses to defend themselves from their responsibilities, but quite frankly, the excuse from the City Hall was very ridiculous. They only figured out builders’ waste was the cause of the flood after it occurred. What was affecting them from traversing around Georgetown, inspecting the drainage, ensuring they are clean/prepared for the upcoming rainy season?

City Hall has information about construction occurring around Georgetown, why aren’t officials visiting the location periodically and ensuring proper disposal of waste materials is being practiced? I find it very confusing that they said that they sent one man to clean the clogged drains of waste materials for the whole of Georgetown.

If it only requires one man to do all of that work, it tells me quite a lot about their attitude towards the responsibility their jobs come attached with. As I said before, many hold position/jobs that comes with a lot of responsibilities but cannot handle them. When will this ridiculous behaviour stop?

Sincerely,

Sahadeo Bates