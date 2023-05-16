UN Global Road Safety Week launched

PhotosUN Global Road Safety Week launchedBy Stabroek News May 16, 2023 Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn yesterday delivered remarks at the Guyana National Road Safety Council’s Launch of the Seventh UN Global Road Safety Week under the theme “Rethink Mobility” at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal. The theme of the Seventh UN Global Road Safety Week 2023 speaks specifically to the need for governments to facilitate a shift to walking, cycling, and using public transport, a release from the ministry said. This Ministry of Home Affairs photo shows students on their way to the event.Comments
