We must respond with concrete actions to alleviate suffering of the Haitian people

Dear Editor,

Today May 18th, the Department of Language and Cultural Studies in the Faculty of Education and Humanities at the University of Guyana will be observing Haiti Flag and Universities Day. This observation is being organized in collaboration with Sosyete Kiltirèl Ayisyen (SOKA) – the Guyana Group, an organization formed in 2017 by Guyanese and Haitians.

The aim of SOKA is to increase public education about Haiti and to advocate for the human rights of Haitian nationals in Guyana.

During the event, speakers will address the current geopolitical situation and the violence at the border, as well as trace the history of the Haitian Revolution and its impact on contemporary realities.

The objective is to raise awareness, foster understanding, empathy, and inspire collective action in support of the people of Haiti, who face immense challenges from both domestic and foreign adversaries.

The ongoing events in Haiti have left its people in desperate need of assistance and solidarity. Sadly, the country and its people have often been treated as outcasts within the region, although they constitute more than half the entire population of the CARICOM.

The recent call for solidarity made by SOKA and others is a timely and necessary plea. We must respond to this call with compassion, empathy, and concrete actions to alleviate the suffering experienced by the Haitian people.

Haiti, once known as the Pearl of the Caribbean, has faced numerous challenges throughout its history, including political instability and devastating natural disasters. Despite these obstacles, the strength and resilience of Haiti’s people have remained unwavering.

They deserve our respect, support, and encouragement instead of discrimination and isolation.

It is disconcerting to witness how this proud nation and its people are often portrayed solely through the lens of tragedy, poverty, and misfortune. Such misrepresentations perpetuate negative stereotypes and further marginalize a population already struggling for survival.

As citizens of the world, it is our responsibility to challenge these stereotypes and promote a more nuanced and compassionate understanding of Haiti’s reality.

SOKA’s call for solidarity urges us to look beyond surface-level narratives and explore the complexities that define Haiti’s history, culture, and people. By engaging in dialogue and supporting local organizations in Haiti, we can contribute, in our own small way, to the positive transformation of the country.

Let us remember that solidarity is not merely a concept; it is a commitment to shared humanity.

By joining hands with Haiti, we demonstrate our collective resolve to combat injustice, poverty, and discrimination. Our support can provide Haitians with the tools and resources they need to rebuild, thrive, and make meaningful contributions to their communities.

We urge all citizens to answer SOKA’s call for solidarity with the Haitian people. One impactful way we can do this is by calling on Guyanese politicians and immigration authorities to heed the United Nations’ (UN) appeal to temporarily halt the deportation of Haitian individuals, given the severe conditions currently affecting the country. Let us educate ourselves, challenge stereotypes, and support initiatives that aim to uplift the Haitian people.

It is time to replace ignorance with understanding, discrimination with acceptance, and isolation with solidarity.

The event will be held at the George Walcott Lecture Theatre at the University of Guyana,

starting at 5:30 PM.

Yours sincerely,

Trevon Baird

Dwayne Benjamin

Louisa Daggers

Ayo Dalgetty-Dean

Shannon Forsythe

George Gonsalves

Mark Jacobs

Ashma John

Mark Mc.Gowan

Elton McRae

Sherlina Nageer

Roger Persaud

Jeremy Peretz

Carinya Sharples

Danuta Radzik

Brian Shuffler

Nigel Westmaas

Charlene Wilkinson

Maya Rufaro Wilkinson