Jamaica Agriculture Society Head enjoins regional food security din

With the Caribbean already having, last year, rolled out several initiatives aimed at shoring its food sufficiency bona fides in the wake the food security ‘shots’ fired across its bows by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), the region has moved to roll out a series of initiatives designed to mitigate the likelihood of member countries of CARICOM drifting into the realm of basket cases insofar as food sufficiency is concerned.

The targeting of 2025 as the cutoff point for reducing extra regional food imports by 25% and the ongoing creation of a regional Food Terminal in Barbados are among the high points of the region’s response to threats to its food security bona fides.