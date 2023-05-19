How come this project is not being led by the agency with responsibility for telecommunications?

Dear Editor,
I am pleased with the advances being made in the telecoms sector, promised as early as July. Number portability, described as a ‘game changer’ will certainly fester competition among the existing players to improve their services (Demerarawaves May 17). But I am curious: how come this project, it is perceived, is being led by the watchdog utilities organisation and not the agency with responsibility for telecommunications? Has the role of the watchdog organization expanded? But I am pleased, just as when the sector was opened up and the Irish made their mark.
Sincerely,
Shamshun Mohamed