Buxton defeat Den Amstel 2-0 in KFC Elite League

Buxton United defeated Den Amstel 2-0 when the Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) Elite League continued last evening at the Eve Leary ground.

Second half goals propelled the East Coast Demerara outfit to the win, as Seon Heywood and Lennox Odean found the back of the net in the 55th and 76th minute respectively.

Heywood broke the deadlock with a volley from inside the centre of the box which took a slight deflection and settled into the back of the net.

The result was then sealed 21 minutes later as Odean slotted unchallenged into the back of the net from inside the six yard area after receiving a flat cross from the right side. The event continues on Sunday at the National Training Centre, Providence, as Santos will oppose Milerock.

Complete Results

Game-1

Buxton United-2 vs Den Amstel-0

Seon Heywood-55th

Lennox Odean-76th