PhotosFarewell!By Stabroek News May 20, 2023 Outgoing US Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch receiving a ceremonial gift from the US Marines as her husband Dr Kevin Lynch watches on. The gift is the flag of the United States that was flown over the embassy during the ambassador’s tenure. It is a custom at the embassy to present the departing Ambassador with the flag. A farewell was held for the Ambassador at her Cummings Lodge residence last evening. The Ambassador who has been here since 2019 is to take up a post with the US Southern Command.Comments
