Ann McLennan hangs up military and judicial hats

Stating that she was “privileged to have belonged to two noble professions,” Ann McLennan officially hung up her two hats as chief magistrate and a colonel of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) recently, having served for over 37 years.

According to a press release from the GDF, McLennan was fortunate to have been afforded the privilege, at a time when few officers were pursuing academics, to read for a law degree at the University of Guyana and in the Caribbean.

The release further stated that at a cocktail reception held in her honour, Chief-of-Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, congratulated McLennan for her strong and dedicated service to the country.