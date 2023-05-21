The good and the bad

What makes a person good or bad? This is a question that we do not truly consider during the course of our childhood because we believe that we already know the answer to the question – good people do good things, and bad people do bad things.

As we grow up however, this answer becomes a little more difficult to relate to what we actually see occurring in the world around us. Sometimes, good people can do bad things and bad people can do good things. What then, determines whether an individual is worthy of our trust or our friendship?