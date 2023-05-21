Resolutions and reflections

I will sort out and clear up and put in immaculate order my disgracefully disordered study/storeroom downstairs where there are dusty stacks and boxes of files, papers, diaries, correspondence and books which could one day be of interest to my descendants and even perhaps some value to scholars if I can ever get around to preserving them properly. I have been meaning to do this for at least ten years.

I have been slipping badly in writing notes in my journal regularly, so I will religiously write down every day some part of what I do, thoughts on events and people and what I discover in my reading. This is a useful discipline.