Scout Association’s new chief commissioner is businessman and patriot Yonnick David

Newly-appointed Chief Commissioner of the Scout Association of Guyana Yonnick David sees a lot of potential and employment opportunities for young people in the country to hone their skills in making Guyana a world-class business and tourism destination. He is doing his bit to lift customer service where the task is huge.

“At the end of the day, I am trying to do as much as I can to promote Guyana, whether it is through entertainment, eco-tourism, nature or adventure tourism. I would like to see high standards in the entertainment and local tourism sectors and I’ll do my bit. I’ll do my lot to positively impact the youths of Guyana,” the entertainment and tourism promoter/ entrepreneur told Stabroek Weekend in a recent interview.