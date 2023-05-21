The real value of fashion

When designers produce accessible collections with leading fast fashion brands or significantly slash prices of their merchandise six months later to clear the way for new collections, I always question the real value of the supposed luxury.

The pricing of luxury items is nothing but a mere tool to ramp up desirability among a selected few to satisfy a feeling of exclusivity. Because how else can one rationalise selling droves of items that were once oh so deserving of hefty price tags, for a fraction of the cost a few months later? How else are we supposed to justify the sales dumps filled with designer items heaped together and hands ploughing through to get the best bargain? Even if one doesn’t live in a jurisdiction where such sales and collaboration happen frequently, these days almost every online mixed brand store like Matches Fashion, Net-a-Porter carries a permanent sale tab.