Eteringbang airstrip for July completion – Edghill

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill has announced that the rehabilitation of the Eteringbang airstrip will be concluded in July. This, he said in response to a query from this newspaper, was based on a commitment given by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

Upgrading of the 2,100 feet laterite airstrip to concrete at a cost of $214.5 million began in September last year by the GDF in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Works. Earlier, a contract was awarded in the sum of $500,000 to community members to clear the vegetation.