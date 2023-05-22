Guyana News

Eteringbang airstrip for July completion – Edghill

New administrative buildings under construction at Eteringbang
New administrative buildings under construction at Eteringbang
By

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill has announced that the rehabilitation of the Eteringbang airstrip will be concluded in July. This, he said in response to a query from this newspaper, was based on a commitment given by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

Upgrading of the 2,100 feet laterite airstrip to concrete at a cost of $214.5 million began in September last year by the GDF in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Works. Earlier, a contract was awarded in the sum of $500,000 to community members to clear the vegetation.

Trending