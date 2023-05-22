How the cost of living is affecting people

Stabroek News spoke to members of the public in the area of Vreed-en-Hoop, West Bank Demerara about the rising cost of living and how it is affecting them. The following are their comments:

Mekeida King

Mekeida King said: “The prices of vegetables, fruits and groceries gone up in the market. Right now a pound of plantain cost about $300 and a couple months ago that same pound of plantain cost about $120. The big bottle cooking gas now cost $5,500; before that same bottle of cooking gas cost about $4,500. Things really get expensive in the market and it’s really tough on me and my family when buying food items. When I collect the money to buy groceries in the market, I end up spending more money at the market to buy the items because things have gotten expensive on basic food items I need. I think the government should lower the price for basic commodity so the cost of living can go down a little.”