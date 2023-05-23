Chenapou residents protest over deadly Mahdia fire

Hurt by the devastating news of children from their community perishing in the Mahdia Secondary School dorm fire, residents of Chenapou, Region 8 yesterday called for support and justice.

The residents in a coordinated approach assembled in the community meeting place calling for answers into the tragedy.

At the village centre, the residents armed themselves with placards and chanted “we need justice.” The demonstration, Stabroek News gathered, was sparked as many parents felt the need for answers to be provided to the number of questions they have. Throughout the day focus was placed on students who were present in Mahdia and required medical attention. Parents and guardians of injured students and those who perished were contacted and informed of the tragedy. However, some parents believed information on the condition of other students should have also been made available.