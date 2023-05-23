A national tragedy of immense proportion

Dear Editor,
We are still reeling from the daring prison escape, now comes the horrific tragedy of the fire at the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory. This is a national tragedy of immense proportions. Many young lives perished in the inferno and many more injured. Such pain, grief and suffering for the families and community. I offer my condolences and get well wishes to all affected. I know the Government will declare a period of national mourning as we as a nation come to grips with and overcome this terrible disaster. In the face of adversity let us find strength in each other. Now is the time.
Sincerely,
Shamshun Mohamed