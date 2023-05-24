CARICOM Heads pledge support in wake of Mahdia fire

CARICOM Heads of Government have noted the horrific deaths of 19 young people in a fire in a dormitory of the Mahdia Secondary School in Mahdia, Guyana.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to all who have been affected, both directly and indirectly, by this horrific event. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mahdia community and all of Guyana as you mourn the deaths of beloved relatives and friends.

“We also pray for the recovery of those children who are now under medical care.

“We applaud the bravery of personnel from the Guyanese fire, police and medical teams, as well as public-spirited Guyanese, who responded and helped to save lives”, they said in a statement issued by the CARICOM Secretariat.

The Conference of Heads of Government says it stands in solidarity with the Government and People of Guyana and Member States have mobilized human and other resources to support the recovery process.

“We stand ready to offer additional support as needed”, they said.