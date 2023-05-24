Police recover unlicensed firearm on Essequibo Coast

Police from Regional Division #2 on Sunday recovered an unlicensed firearm (shotgun) at Tapakuma Village, Essequibo Coast.
According to the report, at about 15.18 hours on Sunday, the police received a report from a councillor of a wounding incident at Tapakuma. Using a tractor, the ranks proceeded into the back dam.
On arrival, police saw David Courtman, a 20-year-old Sawman of Tapakuma village, approaching from the opposite direction. Courtman told the police that his brother, Samuel and another man, Vinod Benjamin, a 30-year-old mason, were fighting over a sack of cement.