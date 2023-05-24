Dear Editor,

As I reflect on today’s tragedy, I cannot help but raise the question of development and equity in our country. While we boast of the biggest budgets, we have failed to protect our children. These unfortunate events in Mahdia grieve me as a parent and as a leader.

Why was there only one dorm mother to so many students?

Where was the security guard?

Where were the keys to the grill of the doors?

Where was the fire truck?

Where were the closest fire extinguishers?

This tragedy warrants a Commission of Inquiry, which provides answers in the shortest possible time to the parents and members of the public. We must be confident that this tragedy will not happen at another school dormitory in Guyana.

We must ensure that investment is made in our indigenous communities to adequately respond to disasters.

Our health care facilities must be developed equitably to give our indigenous citizens comparable medical treatment.

We must provide safe and secure accommodation for our indigenous students to facilitate their education and full contribution to the development of our nation.

While in full campaign mode for the Local Government Elections, the governing party displays billboards on every corner while neglecting the fundamentals of the very democratic process and basic necessity. The government must answer to the parents and public why this happened and what steps will be taken to ensure there isn’t a reoccurrence.

I join our indigenous communities and all of Guyana in mourning.

Yours faithfully,

Pt. Ubraj Narine

Mayor

City of Georgetown