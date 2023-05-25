Pleasing to see the response by students from schools across the nation

Dear Editor,

Probably, it has taken hundreds of thousands and perhaps trillions of words, printed and spoken nationally and internationally, to explain how and why the nineteen school children perished along with the nine who have been hospitalized as a result of the fiery conflagration that ripped through the girl’s secondary school dormitory at Mahdia, at Region 8. As I read more and more about this tragic loss to family and nation, I could not help but wonder how in this modern age of technological advancement, and where technologies tend to occupy a greater part of our daily lives, fires of this type cannot be avoided.

Notwithstanding the social and economic challenges in the communities where the deceased children came from including; Chenapou, Campbelltown, El Paso, Karisparu, Micobie, Madhia and several other villages in the North Pakarimas, the strength of traditions maintained by villagers derives from the fact that they continue to live where they always have. Kudos must be extended to the President for imbuing in the nation at this time, the need to develop a greater sense of patience, tolerance and perseverance in the search for answers to legitimate questions and concerns the tragedy has brought to the fore. Moreover, it was pleasing to see the magnificent response by students from schools across the nation who, through their expressions of public support and solidarity sought to help heal the pain and suffering felt across the country.

The extraordinary expressions of solidarity and support extended by the Governments of Antigua and Barbuda and Cuba particularly, and more generally, by governments around the world are timely and most welcomed. As the nation mourns its loss, we need to keep the faith, singing and bonding. And as we reflect on the tragedy at Mahdia, we must always bear in mind that we are all living on borrowed time with our family, our loved ones, relatives and friends. In the final analysis, it is compassion that will strengthen our interdependence and that intimate connection with others nationally and internationally.

Sincerely,

Clement J. Rohee