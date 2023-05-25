Dear Editor,

Where is God in all our tragedies as a multi-cultural society? What keeps us apart as ethnicities and as political parties? Why are we grieving apart and not as a ‘nation’? Have we failed ourselves and our youth? Were they children or were they teenagers and young adults? The longer I look and live in Guyana is the more I see how enslavement, indentureship and colonization continues to affect the very DNA of ourselves. Take for example the scenario of the President and his team in approaching a grieving and impoverished community. Did he think about paying homage to the elders of the community first? Did he think about meeting with spiritual leaders to get their input and guidance? Did he think about giving the community a chance (i.e. 48 hours) to mourn/grieve in their own way? The answer to all these questions is no. This is reminiscent of the days of the colonial masters who imposed themselves into people’s lives whether they asked for help or not. I call this a theology of disruption and imposition. Do we even care to know that the Amerindian culture of grieving is personal, private and communal?

The nation needs answers and comfort. Could we try something different? Could the Government, the Opposition, all religious bodies and other entities host an event at the National Park to stand together for our children, teens, youths and young adults? Can all interested parties build a remembrance garden around the school to honour the lives of the nation’s children? Could the Church take the lead in having a real day of forgiveness and reconciliation? I applaud the young men who risked their lives to save many lives. Who broke the walls of death to pull out the living and the dying from an inferno. They need counseling as well and recognition. I applaud the community members who, in an act of defiance held up their placards before the grillers, lockers and positioners descended in the community. The community made their demands very clear. I’m angry – you are angry – we are angry, however, we have got to move to action. This action means not going back to what is considered normal in your home, community, place of work, religious place or anywhere.

A solid and practical education is a must for Amerindians, Africans, Indians, Guyanese Chinese, Portuguese and people of mixed ancestry. This unusual inferno tragedy is beckoning us to change the way we are serving God, treating each other and handling God’s children in the nation – are you listening?

Sincerely,

Denise Murray

Doctoral Candidate