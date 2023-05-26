Marrying the creative industries and technology: Genesis Independence Weekend

By Brooke Glasford

Guyana’s Genesis Independence Weekend is a vibrant celebration of cultural diversity, artistic talent, and national pride. This now annual extravaganza brings together renowned musicians, performers, and enthusiastic audiences to commemorate the country’s independence. With an ever-evolving landscape of technology, organizers are leveraging digital platforms and innovative approaches to promote events to an audience that is growing increasingly more accepting of inventive technologies.

Hits & Jams Entertainment (HJ), the organizers of the event, have a clear vision when it comes to infusing the upcoming weekends’ events with technology. This has become even more evident through their recent partnership with the newly rebranded telecoms firm ENet, which boasts Guyana’s first 5G network and the official mobile and internet sponsor for Genesis Independence Weekend.