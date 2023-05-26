President hints at CoI into deadly dorm fire -says families of victims to be compensated

Hinting at plans for a full-fledged commission of inquiry into the deaths of 19 children at Mahdia, President Irfaan Ali last night said the families of the victims will be compensated by the state for their loss.

“We have made a commitment that when we get through this period that the issue of compensation that was raised by every single family, will be spoken to directly and this need will be responded to…” Ali disclosed.

His announcement was made while he provided an update on the tragic Mahdia Secondary School dormitory fire last Sunday.