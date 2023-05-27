CARICOM appoints group to broker discussions with Haitian stakeholders

CARICOM Heads of Government have appointed an Eminent Persons Group (EPG) to represent them to extend the Community’s Good Offices to the Government of Haiti and Haitian stakeholders.

A statement from CARICOM said that the three-member EPG comprises former Prime Minister of The Bahamas, Perry Christie; former Prime Minister of Jamaica, Bruce Golding; and former Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Dr. Kenny D. Anthony.

The statement said that the Group will initiate and oversee the Community’s provision of Good Offices support in designated priority areas, including security, governance, the electoral process, and long-term development planning and advocacy. They will also liaise with key international partners and agencies.

A Technical Team, comprised of experts from CARICOM Member States, the CARICOM Secretariat and regional specialised agencies, will assist the Group.