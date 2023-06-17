Haiti PM committed to greater inclusiveness in governance – CARICOM

A wide cross-section of Haitian stakeholders met in Kingston, Jamaica, at the invitation of the CARICOM Eminent Persons’ Group on 11-13 June 2023 to facilitate dialogue among the Haitian stakeholders in an effort to find a solution to the protracted multi-dimensional crisis in which the country has been mired. A release from CARICOM said that stakeholders addressed the core issues of the interim governance needed to restore confidence and to ensure that the Haitian government could deliver its commitments. These commitments include the critical issues of security and stability; the organisation of credible general elections to choose a legitimate and representative government; constitutional reform and the pursuance of fundamental reforms required to preclude a repeat of the current crisis.

The stakeholders, said CARICOM, widely expressed that there was a need to build confidence and trust in the interim administration in order to effectively address the security crisis and for preparations for elections to commence. In this regard, CARICOM reported that there was widespread support for the modification of the structures of government in the interim period.

The Haitian interim Prime Minister, Dr Ariel Henry, committed to greater inclusiveness in governance through the establishment of a government of national unity, beginning with working with the partners of the December 21 Accord to increase the number of members of the High Transition Council (HCT) in order to include representatives of a wider group of stakeholders.

Several other suggestions were made of mechanisms reflecting the spirit and intent of the Haitian constitution by implementing a governance structure based on a presidency and a prime minister. This structure, the release said, should adhere to the constitutional requirement that a minimum of 30 percent of decision-making positions be held by women. The Eminent Persons Group was urged to continue to use CARICOM’s Good Offices to work with all stakeholders to find a definitive solution to the crisis. The Eminent Persons Group committed to go to Haiti to continue these consultations within the next several weeks.

CARICOM also reiterated its commitment to provide support for the elections, including assessment of preparations for and observation of the elections. The Haitian participants thanked CARICOM for initiating this meeting and also expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and People of Jamaica for their warm hospitality and committed to continuing the dialogue as the CARICOM Good Offices process progresses.