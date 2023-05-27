Prime Minister hosts OAS Secretary General

Prime Minister Mark Phillips (right) hosted a dinner last evening in honour of the visiting Secretary General of the Organisation of American States (OAS) Luis Almagro (left), and his delegation at the Prime Minister’s Residence on Main Street.
The Prime Minister was joined by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd; Guyana’s Ambassador to the United States of America, Samuel Hinds; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Elisabeth Harper and other officials. (Office of the Prime Minister photo)
