Jackson leads Caribbean athletes aiming to make a statement

RABAT, CMC – Several English-speaking Caribbean athletes have been declared to participate at the World Athletics Diamond League meet today in the Morocco capital.

Women’s world 200 metres champion Shericka Jackson of Jamaica will aim to make a statement when rivalries are renewed among some of the sport’s biggest talents at the second Diamond League meet of the season.

Jackson opened her Diamond League campaign on May 5 in the Qatar capital of Doha, where she finished runner-up to American sprint darling, Sha’Carri Richardson in the 100 metres in 10.85.

The 28-year-old Jamaican will return to the half lap distance at this meet, going up against the American duo of Kayla White and Tamari Davis, plus Anthonique Strachan of the Bahamas.

There will be plenty eye-catching clashes on the track with Jackson’s compatriot, Yohan Blake looking to capture past glories when he lines up in the men’s 100m for a show down with American duo of world champion Fred Kerley and world bronze medallist Travyvon Bromell.

Men’s Onlympic 110m hurdles champion Hansle Parchment of Jamaica will meet two-time world gold medallist Grant Holloway of the United States in the event.

Holloway won the last face-to-face meeting between the two at the Diamond League Final last year in Zurich, where Parchment finished third, so this could be a chance for the Jamaican to turnaround their head-to-head record, which the American dominates 4-1.

Olympic champion Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas races Vernon Norwood of the United States and Matthew Hudson-Smith of Great Britain in the men’s 400m.

The women’s 400m hurdles features the Jamaican duo of Janieve Russell and Rushell Clayton against 2019 world champion Dalilah Muhammad of the United States in her first race over the barriers since the Diamond League Final last year, and her fellow American Shamier Little, the 2015 world silver medallist.

There will also be fierce rivalries in the field events, where Thea LaFond of Dominica will aim to retain her Rabat title in the women’s triple jump competition that puts her up against two-time world outdoor silver medallist Shanieka Ricketts of Jamaica and world indoor silver medallist Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk of Ukraine.