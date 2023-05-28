The Lucas Stock Index declined 0.132 percent during the fourth period of trading in May 2023 on the sale of 131,073 shares. Trading in this fourth period of May saw one Climber and four Tumblers as the LSI gave up nearly G$1.2B in value.

The lone Climber was Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (BTI) which saw its stock price jump 6.250 percent on the sale of 1,000 shares. The stocks of Banks DIH (DIH) gave up 2.116 percent on the sale of 11,071 shares while the stocks of Sterling Products Limited (SPL) fell 1.333 percent on the sale of 276 shares. The Tumblers continued to weigh the index down with a 0.338 percent loss by the stocks of Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) on the sale of 102,545 shares. The index felt further downward pressure from the stocks of Republic Bank Limited (RBL) whose stock price fell 0.191 percent on the sale of 1,215 shares.

In the meanwhile, the stock prices of Demerara Bank Limited (DBL) and Demerara Tobacco Company (DTC) remained unchanged on the sale of 2,100 and 12,866 shares respectively.

The LSI closed at 1,594.142.