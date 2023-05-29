Severe flooding affecting Middle Mazaruni

Mining operations and other livelihood practices in some sections of Middle Mazaruni, Region Seven have come to a standstill as flooding has returned. In the last two weeks, extensive rainfall in the mountains have resulted in the Mazaruni River swelling and rising water levels in some communities.

At Pappy Show Landing, one of the main mining areas, and surrounding environs, mining pits are flooded channelling a ripple effect on the local village economy.

“Well nobody working, so nobody shopping. It is getting very hard for food. We can catch rainwater to drink but food is becoming a big problem,” vendor Richie (only name given) said, while speaking with Stabroek News yesterday.