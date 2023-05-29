Legislation being prepped for Guyana’s CFATF assessment

As Guyana prepares for its Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) assessment later this year, Attorney General Anil Nandlall says that three draft pieces of legislation aiming to strengthen this country’s regulatory architecture will soon be presented to the National Assembly.

The draft legislation comes even as a team representative of various agencies in the country is in Trinidad and Tobago to participate in the 56th Plenary and Working Group Meetings, which the Attorney General believes will give them an opportunity not only to interact with assessors, but have a first-hand opportunity to see how assessments are done.