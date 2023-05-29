Three boys jump fence to escape Rio Cobre juvenile centre, say police

(Jamaica Gleaner) The police are searching for three boys who reportedly escaped from the Rio Cobre Juvenile Correctional Centre at Tredegar Park, Spanish Town, St Catherine on Saturday.

One of the boys is 16 years-old and the other two are 17. They are not named because they are minors.

The 16-year-old hails from the Hatfield Housing Scheme in Westmoreland, and is charged with unlawful wounding and robbery with aggravation.

One of the 17-year-olds is from Mark Road, Georges Plane, also in Westmoreland. He is charged with illegal possession of firearm and wounding with intent.

And the other 17-year-old is from Wakeland Drive, Falmouth Trelawny. He is charged with escaping custody.

Reports are that at about 12:30 p.m., the three boys were coming from lunch when they escaped by jumping over a perimeter fence.

The police are appealing to anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact the Spanish Town Criminal Investigations Branch at 876- 984-2874, police 119 emergency, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

The police are also reminding the citizens that it is an offence to harbour fugitives.