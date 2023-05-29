Narine’s all-round effort in vain as Surrey loses to Sussex

LONDON, CMC – Sunil Narine’s handy all-round performance was not enough to save Surrey from a narrow five-wicket defeat to Sussex, in the T20 Blast here yesterday.

Fresh from a poor Indian Premier League season where he managed only 11 wickets and 21 runs in 14 appearances for Kolkata Knight Riders, the 35-year-old top-scored with an 18-ball 29 as Surrey rallied to 148 all out with three deliveries left in the innings at the Oval.

Laurie Evans (23) and Will Jacks (13) put on 37 for the first wicket before both perished in a slide that left Surrey on 49 for three in the seventh over.

Entering at number five, the left-handed Narine clobbered two fours and three sixes to inspire a turnaround in a 53-run, fourth wicket stand with Tom Curran (23).

Medium pacer Ravi Bopara was the best Sussex bowler with three for 18.

In reply, Sussex were in the doldrums at 56 for four at the start of the 11th over after Narine (2-18) struck twice to give Surrey the advantage.

However, number three Tom Alsop lashed an unbeaten 51 from 42 deliveries with four fours and two sixes and Michael Burgess, 48 from 28 balls with five fours and two sixes, the pair rescuing the chase in a fifth wicket partnership of 77.

Sussex needed 10 runs from the final over and got them easily, with Alsop staying composed to see the visitors over the line.